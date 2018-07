ONA IM JE U RUSIJI BILA MAMA, SESTRA, PRIJATELJICA… Jedina žena na klupi Vatrenih iskreno o odnosima u timu

TRAILBLAZER | Iva Olivari is the first woman to manage #CRO and will be sitting on the team bench during this year’s #WorldCupFinal.

"There’s a lot of stuff that women can do to help and improve the development of football.” #womeninfootball https://t.co/Puk4ODDMNB

— Ann Odong 🐨 (@AnnOdong) July 11, 2018