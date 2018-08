IZRAELCI KIKSALI NA GOSTOVANJU U AZERBAJDŽANU: Rijeci bi se mogao otvoriti nikad lakši put do Europe

MATCH REPORT – Maccabi Tel Aviv and Pyunik draw 0:0 in the first leg of third round Europa League qualifying. The decisive return leg will take place in Israel next Thursday, August 16th. https://t.co/6xnQcLiBdG pic.twitter.com/xlzcUOA2dp

— Maccabi Tel-Aviv (@MaccabiTLVFC) August 7, 2018