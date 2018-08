IZBORNIK MORA ODLUČITI TKO ĆE IGRATI U RUJNU: Dalić popodne objavljuje popis, Santini i Livaja pred vratima reprezentacije

🇭🇷 #Croatia international and @acmilan defender Ivan Strinić is set for a several weeks out of action due to heart muscle issue.

💪 We wish him a speedy recovery and a successful return!#BeProud #Croatia #Family #Vatreni🔥 pic.twitter.com/ed8jmBg8JU

— HNS | CFF (@HNS_CFF) August 18, 2018