IZAŠLI PODACI O POSJEĆENOSTI SVJETSKIH STADIONA: Ovo su klubovi koji imaju najodanije navijače na svijetu

Top average attendances per club (2013-2018): @BVB leads the way 🙌 ahead of @FCBarcelona & @ManUtd; @ATLUTD 1st for clubs outside of Europe 👍 Full analysis in April’s @CIES_Football Monthly Report at https://t.co/Te6gmc41LI pic.twitter.com/evunPY3CCt

— CIES Football Obs (@CIES_Football) April 10, 2019