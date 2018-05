IZ JUVENTUSA PORUČILI: ‘Pjaca će se vratiti, Mandžukić? Moramo vidjeti što mu se vrti po glavi i da li je još motiviran’

Marotta "Dybala & Bernardeschi will definitely remain & are part of the future. Pjaca & Mandzukic? With the first we'll evaluate what he wants to do & for the 2nd we are happy with what he has done but we must see if he still has the energy & motivations to continue." pic.twitter.com/lCspwGex6y

— Tarek Khatib (@ADP1113) May 14, 2018