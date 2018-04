IZ BAYERNA OTKRILI KAKAV JE UGOVOR IMAO KOVAČ: ‘Oni su neprofesionalni, a prije Nike razgovarali smo s drugim trenerom’

Uli Hoeneß on Niko Kovac move to #FCBayern: "We have experienced that even the Champions League winners can fail. And that's why we did it in a different way. We got a coach that did not win anything, so maybe it'll be the opposite." [BILD] pic.twitter.com/btuksIw9OH

— Home Bayern (@HomeBayern___) April 14, 2018