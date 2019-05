IVANU RAKITIĆU PUKNUO FILM: Raketa samostalno u obračun s medijima; ‘prestanite izmišljati stvari o meni’

‼️ OJO! Ivan Rakitic denies Inter rumors & interview:

"I'd appreciate seeing you stop posting made up things. I'm only focused on Barcelona, and want to stay here for many years to come, and win the double [this season]. Also, my agent's name is Arturo Canales. Thank you. 👍" pic.twitter.com/ZEQDqMXImO

