Amer #Gojak and Izet #Hajrovic with solid performances today for Dinamo Zagreb as they beat Spartak Trnava [1-2] in #UEL action.

Two players we should see playing for #Bosnia in the November games vs. Austria and Spain? pic.twitter.com/M1U5LO4OFe

— BH live (@BHlive_official) October 25, 2018