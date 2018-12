I ARSENAL IMA SVOG ‘POGBU’: Emery najplaćenijeg Topnika izbacio iz momčadi koja ide na noge Liverpoolu

Most chances created for Arsenal in the Premier League *this* season:

🔴 Mesut Özil (23)

🔴 Granit Xhaka (20)

🔴 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (18)

🔴 Alexandre Lacazette (18)

🔴 Aaron Ramsey (17)

Since 2017/18, Özil has created 48 more than the next Arsenal player. pic.twitter.com/VAyaW8Pwl9

— Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 28, 2018