HRVATSKA – ENGLESKA: Srebrni Vatreni na Gordi Albion sa šestoricom startera iz Moskve

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🆚 🇭🇷 Who will come out on top this week?

4⃣ England wins

3⃣ Croatia wins

1⃣ Draw

Flash 🔙 to THIS EURO 2004 game ⏪#NationsLeague @england @HNS_CFF pic.twitter.com/OQg1mwhCD9

— UEFA Nations League (@UEFAEURO) October 9, 2018