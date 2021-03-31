Drugi krug EP-a održat će se u svibnju i lipnju

Hrvatska nogometna U-21 reprezentacija prvi put u povijesti plasirala se u četvrtifinale Europskog prvenstva premda je u susretu posljednjeg kola D skupine izgubila od Engleske sa 1-2.

HRVATSKU U ČETVRTFINALU ČEKA NAJTEŽI MOGUĆI POSAO: Poznato s kim i kada Bišćan i društvo idu u borbu za polufinale

Pogodak odluke koji je Hrvatsku prvi put odveo u drugi krug nakon tri neuspjela pokušaja postigao je Domagoj Bradarić u prvoj minuti sudačke nadoknade.

Golove za Englesku zabili su Eberechi Eze iz kaznenog udarca u 12. minuti, te Curtis Jones u 74. minuti. “Gordi Albion” je još dva puta gađao okvir gola, u 9. minuti Jones, a u 63. minuti Dwight McNeil.

MLADI VATRENI NAKON DRAME UŠLI U ČETVRTFINALE EP-A: Bradarić zabio strašan gol Englezima donio nam povijesni uspjeh

Ova utakmica pratila se, očekivano, s povećanom pozornošću i na Otoku. Ispod pogledajte prve reakcije.

Reakcije engleskih medija

Domagoj Bradaric’s injury-time wonder goal saw England crash out of the 2021 European Under-21 Championship #U21EUROhttps://t.co/TUeUefeiRz — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 31, 2021

England U21 stars collapse to floor as late heartbreak shatters Euros dream #ThreeLions https://t.co/C6Ml0jgKN9 pic.twitter.com/JT2XmSXwBZ — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 31, 2021

Croatia U21 1-2 England U21: Young Lions out of U21 Euros after late heartbreak https://t.co/NmsTGq8lES pic.twitter.com/qAnyISSXm4 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 31, 2021

Heartbreak in injury time. It wasn't to be for England Under-21s. They may have beaten Croatia 2-1, but it was not enough for Aidy Boothroyd's #YoungLions in Slovenia. #bbcfootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 31, 2021

GOAL! England U21's 2-1 Croatia U21's Late, late heartbreak for the #ThreeLions https://t.co/EPW96KBAcM — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 31, 2021

Heartbreak for England! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 In injury time, they concede an absolute stunner that will send them home from the tournament, unless they can score again. You have to applaud a strike like that! 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZZ9VD65MIl — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 31, 2021