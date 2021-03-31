Freemail Prijavi se

Nogomet

PRVE REAKCIJE

‘HRVATI U SUDAČKOJ NADOKNADI SLOMILI SRCE MLADIM LAVOVIMA’: Evo kako su engleski mediji dočekali ispadanje s Eura

Foto: Pixell Autor: Sportski.net ožu 31, 2021
20:06

Drugi krug EP-a održat će se u svibnju i lipnju

Hrvatska nogometna U-21 reprezentacija prvi put u povijesti plasirala se u četvrtifinale Europskog prvenstva premda je u susretu posljednjeg kola D skupine izgubila od Engleske sa 1-2.

HRVATSKU U ČETVRTFINALU ČEKA NAJTEŽI MOGUĆI POSAO: Poznato s kim i kada Bišćan i društvo idu u borbu za polufinale

Pogodak odluke koji je Hrvatsku prvi put odveo u drugi krug nakon tri neuspjela pokušaja postigao je Domagoj Bradarić u prvoj minuti sudačke nadoknade.

 Pogledaj fotogaleriju

Golove za Englesku zabili su Eberechi Eze iz kaznenog udarca u 12. minuti, te Curtis Jones u 74. minuti. “Gordi Albion” je još dva puta gađao okvir gola, u 9. minuti Jones, a u 63. minuti Dwight McNeil.

MLADI VATRENI NAKON DRAME UŠLI U ČETVRTFINALE EP-A: Bradarić zabio strašan gol Englezima donio nam povijesni uspjeh

Ova utakmica pratila se, očekivano, s povećanom pozornošću i na Otoku. Ispod pogledajte prve reakcije.

Reakcije engleskih medija

31.03.2021

