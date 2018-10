POVRATNIK U MODRU MOMČAD DONOSI SIGURNOST: S njim dolazi širina kadra potrebna za europsko proljeće

What are the clubs that trained the most @FIFAWorldCup players (at least three years between the ages of 15 and 21)? @Sporting_CP & @SaprissaOficial ahead of @FCBarcelona, @gnkdinamo and @DefensorSp 👏👍 pic.twitter.com/UbvfFTmqUq

— CIES Football Obs (@CIES_Football) June 15, 2018