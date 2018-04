GUARDIOLA DOVODI PSG-ovu SUPERZVIJEZDU: Manchester City iskorištava moguće probleme Francuza s UEFA-om

Didn't know FFP was a real thing.

Apparently, PSG's books might not be clean enough to green light the £167m transfer move for Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City are planning to make a swoop!

How clean are your books, #MCFC ? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/d6WFkRCQjU

— The 4th Official (@Official_T4O) April 15, 2018