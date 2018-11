GATTUSO UDIJELIO PACKU HALILOVIĆU: Milanov trener bez suzdržavanja uputio kritiku hrvatskom nogometašu

Gennaro Gattuso felt #ACMilan "reacted well" to going behind against #Dudelange , but had pointers for Patrick Cutrone and Alen Halilovic https://t.co/T067EfSjaQ #MilanDudelange #UEL pic.twitter.com/dPlAejdXOb

— footballitalia (@footballitalia) November 29, 2018