[FOTO, VIDEO] PREKRASNI PRIZORI U ROVINJU: Pogledajte kako su izbornik i reprezentativci dočekali svog kapetana

And now the Croatia #family is complete ✔️🇭🇷

Captain @lukamodric10 joined the team at today’s practice ⚽️👏🏼@Mateo_Kova23 ➕#Lovren arrived earlier today 💪 pic.twitter.com/upRY1wD3uu

— HNS | CFF (@HNS_CFF) May 31, 2018