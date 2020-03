[FOTO, VIDEO] BOCA U NEVIĐENOJ DRAMI U POSLJEDNJEM KOLU OSVOJILA NASLOV ISPRED RIVERA: Luda završnica Superlige

It’s quite the night in 🇦🇷 as River Plate (ahead by 1 pt) and Boca Juniors play to see who wins la Superliga.

To make things more dramatic, Boca faces Gimnasia, coached by Diego Maradona. Here’s the Bombonera welcoming him back (via @TyCSports) pic.twitter.com/CcybH4JUTy

— Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) March 7, 2020