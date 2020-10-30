Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Nogomet

ZABRINUTA JE

[FOTO] NOGOMETNA ZVIJEZDA OZLIJEDILA TESTISE, ODMAH MU SE JAVILA POZNATA PORNOGLUMICA: ‘Nadam se da si dobro’

Foto: Instagram/Kendra Lust Autor: Sportski.net 15:36 30.10.2020

Provokativnih sadržaja na njenom Instagramu ne nedostaje. Pogledajte i uvjerite se

Opet je to napravila. Poznata pornoglumica umjetničkog imena Kendra Lust poslala je javno poruku svom omiljenom nogometašu, kolumbijcu Jamesu Rodriguezu.

James je ove sezone prešao iz Reala u Everton i tamo igra fantastično, moglo bi se slobodno reći da je trenutno najbolji igrač u Premier ligi.

No utakmici protiv Liverpoola je doživio neugodnu ozljedu, dobio je udarac tamo gdje najviše boli i ta ga ozljeda još uvijek muči. Nakon što je objavljena vijest na Twitteru, javila se pornoglumica i napisala: “Auč, nadam se da si dobro”.

[VIDEO] PIPPENOVOJ SUPRUZI PREDLOŽILI SU DA IDE SNIMATI PORNIĆE: Pogledajte zašto

S pornoglumicom su i u prošlosti povezivali Jamesa koji se prije dvije godine rastao od svoje bivše supruge. Zanimljivo, upravo je u to vrijeme Kendra objavila jedan provokativni video u kojem je označila Jamesa, a redovito mu čestita rođendan i javlja mu se u drugim sličnim prigodama.

Provokativnih sadržaja na njenom Instagramu ne nedostaje. Pogledajte i uvjerite se:

View this post on Instagram

The naked female body is treated so weirdly in society. It’s like people are constantly begging to see it, but once they do someone then has their opinion & judge you while pretending not to like it. Another girl because of her own insecurities will then talk about u or put your body down. Enough already! It only speaks of your character when u talk about someone or judge them and do not even know them #womensupportingwomen #womenempowerment It is sexy to support other women let them own who they are & not care what anyone thinks. Try it…. Once u stop caring about what others think it’s a whole new you! Do not live in a mental prison This world is difficult enough SO #bekindtoyourself #bekindtooneanother 💪🏻🙌🏻❤️ #ThursdayThoughts

A post shared by Kendra Lust™ (@kendralust) on

Foto: Instagram/Kendra Lust Autor: Sportski.net 15:36 30.10.2020

Najčitanije

Najnovije

Video

video

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr