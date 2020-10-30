[FOTO] NOGOMETNA ZVIJEZDA OZLIJEDILA TESTISE, ODMAH MU SE JAVILA POZNATA PORNOGLUMICA: ‘Nadam se da si dobro’

Provokativnih sadržaja na njenom Instagramu ne nedostaje. Pogledajte i uvjerite se
Opet je to napravila. Poznata pornoglumica umjetničkog imena Kendra Lust poslala je javno poruku svom omiljenom nogometašu, kolumbijcu Jamesu Rodriguezu.
James je ove sezone prešao iz Reala u Everton i tamo igra fantastično, moglo bi se slobodno reći da je trenutno najbolji igrač u Premier ligi.
No utakmici protiv Liverpoola je doživio neugodnu ozljedu, dobio je udarac tamo gdje najviše boli i ta ga ozljeda još uvijek muči. Nakon što je objavljena vijest na Twitteru, javila se pornoglumica i napisala: “Auč, nadam se da si dobro”.
S pornoglumicom su i u prošlosti povezivali Jamesa koji se prije dvije godine rastao od svoje bivše supruge. Zanimljivo, upravo je u to vrijeme Kendra objavila jedan provokativni video u kojem je označila Jamesa, a redovito mu čestita rođendan i javlja mu se u drugim sličnim prigodama.
Provokativnih sadržaja na njenom Instagramu ne nedostaje. Pogledajte i uvjerite se:
#instagramvsreality 🤷🏻♀️ #ThursdayThoughts .. Instagram Depression … Don’t let the posts on IG trick you into thinking that your life is inadequate just because you’re not social media famous. People fall for what they see on IG so much that they’ll believe that their life isn’t worth Sh!t if you’re not posting about it. Don’t let the use of IG depress you or make u feel bad about you being you .. being yourself is always the best version of you. ❤️❤️
The naked female body is treated so weirdly in society. It’s like people are constantly begging to see it, but once they do someone then has their opinion & judge you while pretending not to like it. Another girl because of her own insecurities will then talk about u or put your body down. Enough already! It only speaks of your character when u talk about someone or judge them and do not even know them #womensupportingwomen #womenempowerment It is sexy to support other women let them own who they are & not care what anyone thinks. Try it…. Once u stop caring about what others think it’s a whole new you! Do not live in a mental prison This world is difficult enough SO #bekindtoyourself #bekindtooneanother 💪🏻🙌🏻❤️ #ThursdayThoughts
