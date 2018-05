EL CLASICO U BROJKAMA: Spektakl će pratiti 500 milijuna ljudi, a Hrvatska je na terenu među zastupljenijim državama

International team-mates, but set to be foes for their Spanish clubs on Sunday🇪🇸⚽️

Ahead of El Clasico, we take a closer look at 🇭🇷Croatia's dynamic midfield #WorldCup

👉https://t.co/24gFFukKCB pic.twitter.com/5eyngREJWN

— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) May 5, 2018