Brojne reakcije na društvenim mrežama izazvala je ova objava Reala

Hrvatski reprezentativac Luka Modrić potpisao je novi ugovor s Real Madridom. Spekuliralo se mjesecima oko toga hoće li Modrić ostati ili će ipak tražiti novi klub na ljeto, ali Hrvat, koji je ove sezone bio uvjerljivo najbolji igrač Real Madrida, odlučio je ostati još godinu dana i braniti boje “kraljevskog kluba”.

Brojne reakcije na društvenim mrežama izazvala je ova objava Reala. Jedan se komentar posebno izdvaja, a to je kako je Twitter pokazao da za Modrića “nije pronađena zamjena i da je zato on “najbolji veznjak svih vremena”.

This is why Luka Modric is the best midfielder of all time pic.twitter.com/vm3xEaZq1P — Amit Zohar (@amitrmfc) May 25, 2021

SENZACIONALNE VIJESTI IZ MADRIDA: Luka Modrić produžio ugovor s Realom, evo do kada ostaje i kakva će mu biti plaća

Pogledajte još neke reakcije na Modrićev novi ugovor.

Luka Modric deserves a similar sending off as Andres Iniesta. Hopefully he can keep his form for one more year and get that contract extension next year too. — ZainRM (@TeamDudu_02) May 25, 2021

Luka Modric is a magician ♥️. Forever be a Legend 👌 — Briston Rhymez (@BristonRhymez) May 25, 2021

LUKA MODRIC 2022 LETS FUCKING GO — e! (@asianpheme) May 25, 2021

Official. Luka Modric has signed his new contract with Real Madrid until June 2037. pic.twitter.com/oZHiB6F0DB — IamFrench (@IamFrench_) May 25, 2021

Find it strange that I’m not bothered that a 37-yo Luka Modric will be a starting midfielder next season. Doesn’t play like it, plays like 31/32, still one of the best around. No real reason for him not to be a starter tbh — El_Cerebro (@Tuale_A) May 25, 2021