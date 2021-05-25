Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Nogomet

OBOŽAVAJU GA

DRUŠTVENE MREŽE GORE NAKON ŠTO JE REAL OBJAVIO VELIKU VIJEST O MODRIĆU: Jedan komentar posebno se izdvaja

Foto: Profimedia Autor: Sportski.net svi 25, 2021
15:48

Brojne reakcije na društvenim mrežama izazvala je ova objava Reala

Hrvatski reprezentativac Luka Modrić potpisao je novi ugovor s Real Madridom. Spekuliralo se mjesecima oko toga hoće li Modrić ostati ili će ipak tražiti novi klub na ljeto, ali Hrvat, koji je ove sezone bio uvjerljivo najbolji igrač Real Madrida, odlučio je ostati još godinu dana i braniti boje “kraljevskog kluba”.

Brojne reakcije na društvenim mrežama izazvala je ova objava Reala. Jedan se komentar posebno izdvaja, a to je kako je Twitter pokazao da za Modrića “nije pronađena zamjena i da je zato on “najbolji veznjak svih vremena”.

SENZACIONALNE VIJESTI IZ MADRIDA: Luka Modrić produžio ugovor s Realom, evo do kada ostaje i kakva će mu biti plaća

Pogledajte još neke reakcije na Modrićev novi ugovor.

Sport > Nogomet > DRUŠTVENE MREŽE GORE NAKON ŠTO JE REAL OBJAVIO VELIKU VIJEST O MODRIĆU: Jedan komentar posebno se izdvaja
Foto: Profimedia Autor: Sportski.net 15:48 25.05.2021

Najčitanije

Najnovije

Video

video

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr