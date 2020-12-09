Freemail Prijavi se

Nogomet

PREDSTAVA ZA PAMĆENJE

DRUŠTVENE MREŽE EKSPLODIRALE ZBOG MODRIĆA: ‘Ovo što on radi nije normalno, jednostavno ne postoji objašnjenje’

Foto: Profimedia Autor: Sportski.net 09.12.2020
23:37

Lukina sjajna predstava nije prošla nezapaženo

U dramatičnom raspletu skupine B nogometne Lige prvaka, plasman u osminu finala izborili su Real Madrid i Borussia Mönchengladbach, Šahtar seli u Europsku ligu, dok je Inter završio svoju europsku priču za ovu sezonu.

Uoči posljednjih 90 minuta sve četiri momčadi iz skupine B mogle su do osmine finala, a na koncu radovali su nogometaši Real Madrid koji su pobijedili Borussiju sa 2:0, ali i Nijemci usprkos porazu.

REAL PROŠAO U DRUGI KRUG, DEBAKL INTERA: Benzema zabijao, Modrić odigrao možda i najbolju utakmicu sezone

Sjajna Modrićeva predstava

Luka Modrić odigrao je za Real uistinu sjajnu utakmicu, možda i najbolju ove sezone. Dirigirao je Zidaneovim orkestrom besprijekorno, pogodio je stativu sredinom prvog dijela, a zabio je i loptu u mrežu, no gol se nije brojao zbog prethodnog zaleđa. Tu situaciju pogledajte OVDJE.

Lukina sjajna predstava nije prošla nezapaženo. Na društvenim mrežama Modrić je postao jako popularna tema, a ljudi se ne mogu načuditi kako netko s 35 godina može ovako dobro igrati na najvišoj razini.

Pogledajte reakcije s Twittera:

 

