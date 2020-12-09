Lukina sjajna predstava nije prošla nezapaženo

U dramatičnom raspletu skupine B nogometne Lige prvaka, plasman u osminu finala izborili su Real Madrid i Borussia Mönchengladbach, Šahtar seli u Europsku ligu, dok je Inter završio svoju europsku priču za ovu sezonu.

Uoči posljednjih 90 minuta sve četiri momčadi iz skupine B mogle su do osmine finala, a na koncu radovali su nogometaši Real Madrid koji su pobijedili Borussiju sa 2:0, ali i Nijemci usprkos porazu.

REAL PROŠAO U DRUGI KRUG, DEBAKL INTERA: Benzema zabijao, Modrić odigrao možda i najbolju utakmicu sezone

Sjajna Modrićeva predstava

Luka Modrić odigrao je za Real uistinu sjajnu utakmicu, možda i najbolju ove sezone. Dirigirao je Zidaneovim orkestrom besprijekorno, pogodio je stativu sredinom prvog dijela, a zabio je i loptu u mrežu, no gol se nije brojao zbog prethodnog zaleđa. Tu situaciju pogledajte OVDJE.

Lukina sjajna predstava nije prošla nezapaženo. Na društvenim mrežama Modrić je postao jako popularna tema, a ljudi se ne mogu načuditi kako netko s 35 godina može ovako dobro igrati na najvišoj razini.

Pogledajte reakcije s Twittera:

What Luka Modric is doing at the age of 35 is not normal. He’s one of the best midfielders of all time. Just best to accept it. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) December 9, 2020

Modric is better than all of our midfielders at 35. dead serious — Rohan (@Rohandinho_) December 9, 2020

how does Modric have this much energy — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) December 9, 2020

There is no scientific explanation for Luka Modrić to still be this good at 35 years old. Most players his age are winding down their careers in Asia or the U.S.; Modrić is still running the show under the Champions League floodlights. Champagne footballer. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) December 9, 2020

Luka Modric's game by numbers vs. Gladbach: 107 touches

100% take-ons completed

94% pass accuracy

54 passes in opp.half

11 final third entries

6 duels won

5 recoveries

4 take-ons completed

3 shots

2 fouls won Bossing it at 35-years old. pic.twitter.com/0UADzkqQNB — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 9, 2020

Luke Modric… simply no words. The best midfielder in the world at the age of 35. — Madrid Xtra. (@XtraMadrid) December 9, 2020

Luka Modrić is 35 years old and is still displaying top tier levels in the biggest stage, the UCL. Elite ball carrying, press resistance, passing range. For me the best central midfielder in Europe this season so far – very few come close. — youss (@LePinchre) December 9, 2020

Luka Modric is 35 years old and not only hasn’t he put a single foot wrong all season, but he’s also been our best player. How lucky are we to have him? — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome) December 9, 2020

Can I say Modrić is the best midfielder in the world right now? — 𝐸𝓁𝑒✵ (No Europa League) (@ModricEle) December 9, 2020

Modrić when he saw the disgraceful Henderson comparisons earlier this week pic.twitter.com/7XHl6QVySP — ︎TV🦅 (@totalvalverde) December 9, 2020