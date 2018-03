DRUŠTVENE MREŽE BRUTALNO SE NASLAĐUJU ZBOG ISPADANJA PSG-a, JAVIO SE I NEYMAR: ‘Zbog toga čestitam svojim dečkima’

Draxler [PSG]: “I was angry not to come on earlier. After 1-1, RMadrid played it confidently & were not nervous at all. We played the ball back & forth – you cant score like that. You must pressure when youre 3-1 down not just pass it back & forth & hope something falls for you.”

