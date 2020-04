DROGBA I ETO’O PODIVLJALI ZBOG SKANDALOZNOG EKSPERIMENTA: ‘Slušajte me vi ku*vini sinovi. Nismo mi zamorci’

Two French doctors suggest on live TV to carry on experiments for Covid-19 vaccine in Africa

• Eto’o: You sons of b*tches

• Drogba: Africa isn’t a testing lab

• Demba Ba: Welcome to the West, where white people believe themselves to be so superiorpic.twitter.com/mp4wiFVfXg

