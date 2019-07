DINAMOVE GORE LIST SLETIO U SPLIT: Mladi reprezentativac uskoro potpisuje ugovor s Hajdukom

Its Only a Year after arriving at Monaco,David Colina will leave AS Monaco and about to join Hadjuk Split.The tranfer fee is around 700,000€

