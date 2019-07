DINAMOV AS ZAPANJIO ŠPANJOLCE: Ono što je napravio na Euru je strašno; ‘Zašto ga nitko do sad nije primjetio, što on radi u Zagrebu?’

Marco Asensio must be kicking himself. Decided to extend his vacations and reject a call-up to the U-21 Euros, despite previously giving his word to the manager.

Spain didn't miss him one bit, and the likes of Dani Ceballos and Dani Olmo look to be the future of Spain; not him.

— Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) June 30, 2019