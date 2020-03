ČUDESNI HRVATSKI SLOVENAC ISPISAO POVIJEST LIGE PRVAKA: Prošao ispod radara Dinamu i Hajduku, a sad mu se klanja čitav nogometni svijet

Josip Iličić has become the 4th player to score at least 4 goals in a knockout game in the #ChampionsLeague history after Lionel Messi (2009-10 & 2011-12), Mario Gomez (2011-12) & Robert Lewandowski (2012-13). 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#Galonlinebetting pic.twitter.com/XymXs5pCSL

— juliø (@baketerana) March 10, 2020