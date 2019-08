ČUDESNI OLMO ZAPANJIO NOGOMETNI SVIJET: Svi se pitaju što još radi u Dinamu; društvene mreže gore!

Why the hell has nobody bought

A – Hakim Ziyech – Did bits for Ajax last year with goals and assists galore

B – Dani Olmo – Spanish U21 star playing for Zagreb and has already got on the scoresheet in the CL qualifier tonight#footballindex pic.twitter.com/yJFGg7isvm

— Utch Stokie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️🇺🇸🏈 (@UtchStokie) August 6, 2019