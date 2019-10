ČUDESNA ASISTENCIJA RAKITIĆA U VISOKOJ POBJEDI BARCELONE: Messi zabio svoj 50. gol iz slobodnjaka

5️⃣0️⃣ – Lionel Messi scores his 50th goal from a direct free kick for club and country in all competitions. Barcelona remained unbeaten in all previous 31 La Liga matches in which Messi scored a direct free kick (W25-D6-L0). #BarçaValladolid #ForçaBarça

— Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) October 29, 2019