I greet you all this morning in the of God Almighty and after then,

In the name of Messi,

The first of his name,

The killer of EPL clubs,

The nightmare of haters,

The free kick bender,

The father of 3 boys,

The husband to World's most beautiful woman,

The commander of Barca. pic.twitter.com/6YW6iiM1Tg

— Barca Ass. Class Captain (@jaj_genius) May 2, 2019