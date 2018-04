CHIVAS POBJEDNIK LIGE PRVAKA CONCACAF-a: Meksički navijač pao u trans i postao pravi hit na internetu

MLS Fans:

“Don’t worry, Seattle will easily beat Chivas…”

***

“…that was just luck. NY Red Bull’s will for sure destroy Chivas…Believe that.”

***

“Chivas is absolute trash…just wait till Toronto destroys them in the final…It’s over.”

***#ChivasVsToronto FINAL: pic.twitter.com/7nIF6DwjoH

— NEHC (@nehcphotos) April 26, 2018