ČELNIK BAYERNA NE MOŽE SE NADIVITI SVOJEM IZBORU: ‘Kovačev rad je izvanredan, postepeno je radio i penjao se prema gore’

Rummenigge on Niko Kovac: "He is an excellent choice. I'm very impressed with his previous work as a coach. Niko is well rested, rhetorically polished, extremely ambitious, always empathetic and open to new ideas." [#FCBayern Magazine] pic.twitter.com/CDCWP2CcNu

— Home Bayern (@HomeBayern___) April 26, 2018