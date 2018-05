CAVANI OBJASNIO SUKOB S BRAZILSKOM ZVIJEZDOM: ‘Istina. Tada je postojao problem s Neymarom’

"It's true there was a problem with Neymar. I'm a football worker, not a star. I told him I'm the first guy who wants him to win accolades individually, I'll do everything to help but on one condition. He must put the team's objectives first."

– Edinson Cavani pic.twitter.com/IWJyrVroe6

— FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) May 3, 2018