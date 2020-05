BROZOVIĆEV SUIGRAČ DONIO VELIKU ODLUKU: Želi otići iz Intera u Barcelonu, klub za njega traži 90 milijuna eura

✍ @ffpolo |

Barça are optimistic about signing Lautaro Martínez as the Argentine is not responding to Inter's requests to improve and extend his contract.

Lautaro knows that Barça's commitment to him is clear and constant and he does not want to miss this opportunity.

[MD] pic.twitter.com/nFAmkYRCqF

— Camp Nou Barça (@cnbarca) May 2, 2020