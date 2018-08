Wolfsburg's Josip Brekalo on his team captain wearing a rainbow armband: I can't stand behind this because it's against my Christian belief, I was raised very religiously. If people choose another way of life, I'm okay with that but I don't want nor need a special symbol for that pic.twitter.com/nPzvFCGd3n

— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 26, 2018