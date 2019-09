‘BOMBA’ IZ ITALIJE, TORINO SE TRESE OD RANOG JUTRA: Procurilo ime novog kluba Marija Mandžukića; ‘Gotovo je, želi otići i prihvatio je prijedlog’

HUGE BOMB FROM @DiMarzio#LAFC are in negotiations to sign 33-year-old Juventus striker Mario Mandžukić and the move could be sealed “in two days”.

Mandžukić was left out of the Juventus squad for their upcoming Serie A match, indicating a move is close to happening. pic.twitter.com/9rNwkuokLm

— MLS Buzz (@MLS_Buzz) September 13, 2019