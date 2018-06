BOLNICA U BOSTONU POTVRDILA LIVERPOOLOVE SUMNJE: Je li ovo razlog Kariusovih pogrešaka u finalu LP?

BREAKING:

Loris Karius suffered a concussion during #LFC's #UCLfinal with #RealMadrid, according to a Boston hospital that examined him at the end of last month.

📻📱 ⚽️ https://t.co/J4wFRO3F2V pic.twitter.com/E6zlvcCmvw

— BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) June 4, 2018