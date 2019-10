BIVŠI VATRENI ZAVRŠIO KARIJERU U 27. GODINI: Tužan završetak za jednog od najvećih talenata hrvatskog nogometa

View this post on Instagram

After 20 years of doing what I loved the most I decided to unfortunately end my professional football career due to my injury which has led to 3 operations and 3 years of unsuccessful therapies and the possibility of returning to the field. I’ve created many beautiful memories through my career that included many ups and downs, got a chance to meet some great people and have great fans by our side. I’d like to thank @hns_cff , @nk.slavenbelupo , @udinesecalcio , @carpi_fc_official , @brescia_calcio for giving me the oportunity to be a part of their football family but now it’s time to embark on a new adventure and build a new football career. ⚽ Thank you all!