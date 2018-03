BEZOBRAZNI TRENER NAPOLIJA ŠOKIRAO SKANDALOZNOM IZJAVOM: ‘Žena si i lijepa pa ti neću reći da odj**eš’

Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri, speaking after his side's 0-0 draw at Inter Milan on Sunday and being asked by a reporter if the Serie A title race was over: "You're a woman, you're pretty, and I will not be telling you to piss off precisely for those two reasons." #InterNapoli pic.twitter.com/8tnywK2LMy

