BEZOBRAZAN ISPAD ZLOČESTOG DEČKA BALOTELLIJA: Ima ružnu teoriju zavjere – ‘Da, čudno je da su baš sad prekinuli prvenstvo’

#Brescia forward Mario Balotelli joked “they waited for Juventus to go top” before suspending Serie A due to the Coronavirus outbreak and doubts play will resume on April 3 https://t.co/d7RvJMJpYW #SerieA #Lazio #Juventus #Atalanta #FCIM pic.twitter.com/O5llauqsrJ

— footballitalia (@footballitalia) March 12, 2020