ZAPALIO SE INTERNET

BAŠ SU IH DOBRO… : Jedna šaljiva montaža najbolje opisuje što se Barci dogodilo na Luzu; Svi se sprdaju s peterostrukim prvakom Europe

Društvene mreže sprdaju se s Barcelonom i Messijem

Nogometaši Bayerna iz Muenchena u četvrtfinalu su Lige prvaka na stadionu Luz u Lisabonu deklasirali Barcelonu sa 8:2 (4-1), a jedan od strijelaca za njemačkog prvaka bio je i hrvatski reprezentativac Ivan Perišić. Što se sve događalo večeras pročitajte i pogledajte – OVDJE.

Messi i društvo izgledali su kao razbijena vojska. Moćni Bayern pregazio je katalonske trupe nanijevši im jedan od najtežih poraza u povijesti u Ligi prvaka.

Peterostruki osvajač Lige prvaka nikada do sada nije u prvom poluvremenu primio četiri gola. Društvene mreže gore, zapalile su se zbog epske blamaže peterostrukog prvaka Europe i Messija. “Tko je sada GOAT?”, pitaju se nogometnu fanovi, sprdajući Argentinca…

 

Foto: Profimedia Autor: Sportski.net 23:18 14.08.2020

