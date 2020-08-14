Društvene mreže sprdaju se s Barcelonom i Messijem

Nogometaši Bayerna iz Muenchena u četvrtfinalu su Lige prvaka na stadionu Luz u Lisabonu deklasirali Barcelonu sa 8:2 (4-1), a jedan od strijelaca za njemačkog prvaka bio je i hrvatski reprezentativac Ivan Perišić. Što se sve događalo večeras pročitajte i pogledajte – OVDJE.

Messi i društvo izgledali su kao razbijena vojska. Moćni Bayern pregazio je katalonske trupe nanijevši im jedan od najtežih poraza u povijesti u Ligi prvaka.

-6 – Barcelona lost a match by six goals for the first time since April 1951, when they were beaten 6-0 by Espanyol in a league match. Wipeout. #UCL pic.twitter.com/8mZ8tFy3X2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2020

Peterostruki osvajač Lige prvaka nikada do sada nije u prvom poluvremenu primio četiri gola. Društvene mreže gore, zapalile su se zbog epske blamaže peterostrukog prvaka Europe i Messija. “Tko je sada GOAT?”, pitaju se nogometnu fanovi, sprdajući Argentinca…

After Barcelona match today again Bayarn, who’s your G.O.A.T 🔁 for ronaldo, ❤️ for messi pic.twitter.com/QV9rPDZOSp — Young Boy Chidi (@Chidibanx) August 14, 2020

Barcelona players when Coutinho makes it 8😂 Messi|Thiago#FCBFCB pic.twitter.com/gR9zeb63oS — Son of God 🤴 (@Jadok) August 14, 2020

Barcelona fans right now denying there club 😁. This is rape please. 8-2???

And you guys thought Chelsea didn't try against Bayern?? With all the injuries..

And for the records, setien is going. Sarri lasted till morning but this coach is going dz night. Damn!!!#FCBFCB pic.twitter.com/DURaqvxGX9 — Enyioma_Chris (@enyioma_chris) August 14, 2020

A rare picture of what Bayern did to Barcelona , meanwhile messi the goat was absent 😂😂 #FCBFCB pic.twitter.com/j5PP76l3Ns — South godd (@south__godd) August 14, 2020

Describe that Barcelona performance in a word 👇 pic.twitter.com/4WtWg0KQw4 — Goal (@goal) August 14, 2020

Messi and his Barcelona team mates including Vidal couldn't stop Bayern and Lewandoski from dismantling Barca "You 8-2". We're hearing Iniesta | Xavi | could be brought in immediately as Satien could have overseen his last match as Barcelona Coach.#BARBAY #BarcelonaBayern pic.twitter.com/xvN5vkDfzF — #BookingCodes (@BookingCodes) August 14, 2020

The right score is Barcelona 2 – 8 Bayern No red card or penalties #BarcaBayern pic.twitter.com/rRvD3Mo24c — Lubba Maaga (@Lubba_Maaga2) August 14, 2020