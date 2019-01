ARSENAL RAZBIO FULHAM: Topnici produljili nevjerojatni domaći niz

What Mourinho did to Fulham in the First half 😀😀😀😀. Remember This is United's worst season since 2000 and it's Arsenal's BEST season. 😀😀 And remember that Fulham have lost alot of chances against Arsenal. #ARSFUL pic.twitter.com/pGYwA8Yis6

— Real Nick Lee (@RealNickLeeKe) January 1, 2019