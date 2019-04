ALLEGRI POLUDIO: Bivši interista ga rasturio, a onda je počeo show pred čitavom nacijom

Live blow up between Max Allegri & #SkyItalia Daniele Adani in the post-match of the Italian derby.

"You're all theorists says Allegri, Adani you are the first to read books and you know nothing about football.

Never coached, you're back there & you don't know what happens.>>

