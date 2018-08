NJEMAČKA ZVIJEZDA UZBURKALA NACIJU KONTROVERZNOM IZJAVOM: Ovo se neće svidjeti Ozilu i igračima koji su bili žrtve rasizma

Like Neuer wasn't enough, now Thomas #Müller talks about Mesut #Özil's Germany exit, saying "no one" can say there's racism in sports (!), and that the poor DFB just wanted to restore calmness.

Bayern Munich, officially the white men of German football in more ways than one. pic.twitter.com/XGpLX52kGI

