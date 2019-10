NIKO KOVAČ BRILJANTNO OBJASNIO ZAŠTO BAYERN NE IGRA KAO LIVERPOOL: Usporedio ih je s dvije vrste automobila

Niko Kovac was asked on why Bayern Munich cannot inject the same intensity into their performances that Klopp's Liverpool do. His response:

“You need the right players for that, you can't drive at a speed of 200kmph on the Autobahn with a car that has the maximum of 100kmph.” pic.twitter.com/fPzjK6quTo

— Parted Beard (@LIVERsuperPOOL) October 28, 2019