I TJEDAN DANA POSLIJE NEKI SE NE MIRE S ČINJENICOM DA JE MODRIĆ NAJBOLJI: ‘Ova Zlatna lopta je prevara!’

Jordi Alba on Ballon d’Or:

“If Cristiano had been in Madrid maybe the media and the fans would have wanted him to win, but he left so, well, Modric.”

