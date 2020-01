NEZAPAMĆEN INTERES HRVATSKIH NAVIJAČA ZA OKRŠAJ S ENGLESKOM NA WEMBLEYJU: Teško je povjerovati da ih ima baš toliko

🎙️ #Croatia head coach @DalicZlatko in @FIFAcom Interview of the Week, speaking on 2018 @FIFAWorldCup legacy, team spirit and unity, young guns, and #EURO2020 expectations 🔴⚪️

➡️ https://t.co/ZeAEac3ExP#BeProud #Vatreni🔥 pic.twitter.com/2Fkx491Af1

— HNS (@HNS_CFF) January 29, 2020