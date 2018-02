NEOPJEVANI JUNAK KATALONSKOG DIVA: Svi pričaju o Messiju, a zapravo je jedan drugi igrač Barce briljirao na Stamford Bridgeu

Chelsea 1-1 Barcelona FT:

Shots: 11-7

Pass accuracy: 75%-91%

Chances created: 9-5

Possession: 27%-73%

Willian and Lionel Messi score as both sides have to settle with a draw in the first leg. pic.twitter.com/TquEkWheFM

— Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 20, 2018