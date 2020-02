NAVIJAČI ARSENALA U NEVJERICI NAKON ŠTO SU IM MODRI UZELI KAPETANA: ‘Sramota da odlazi u Dinamo, stvarno je talentiran…’

From what I’m hearing Robbie Burton is on his way to joining Dinamo Zagreb. It’s a shame he’s gotten frustrated to the point where feels the need to leave, there’s real talent in there. Hopefully a buy back clause will be included in the deal. pic.twitter.com/KTJC7r7lkX

— The Nelsön Era 🦋 (@ThatGoonerKev) February 18, 2020