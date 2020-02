According to the Elias Sports Bureau, only 2 players in NBA history have finished as a runner-up in the dunk contest twice:

Aaron Gordon: 2020, 2016

Dominique Wilkins: 1988, 1986

Wilkins however won the contest twice (1990, 1985), while Gordon has yet to win. pic.twitter.com/GBTzPuMQqs

