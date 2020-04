NASCAR SUSPENDIRAO VOZAČA ZBOG RASIZMA NA NEODREĐENO: ‘Takvo što neprihvatljivo nećemo tolerirati’

JUST IN: NASCAR driver Kyle Larson apologizes for using racial slur during online race. "I didn't mean it, I'm absolutely not racist. I have lots of black friends and I've slept with black women before. I will not let the haters get me down."

(via @KyleLarsonRacin) pic.twitter.com/s4geBTAzS7

— SportsCenter (@MegaToughScene) April 13, 2020