KUKOČ NAPOKON DOŠAO NA RED: ‘On je trasirao put s puno mržnje prema njemu. Usudio se to napraviti nakon svega što smo mu podarili’

There was a lot in Ep. 5 of #TheLastDance that I didn’t previously know or remember.

Examples: What #MichaelJordan and #ScottiePippen did to Toni Kukoc during the 92 #Olympics, that MJ kept #IsiahThomas off the #Olympic team and the full story behind Air Jordan’s. 🏀 🏆 🥇 pic.twitter.com/Oe6Vkm0vaz

— Rosellen Downey (@GoldenCityGames) May 4, 2020